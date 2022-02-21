Spring and summer may be the busiest times of the year for home renovations and improvements, but Presidents Day offers an excellent excuse to indulge in shopping for some new furniture. Sales surrounding the holiday — Feb. 21, this year — have already kicked into high gear, with both official and early access deals taking place now.

To help get you started, we scoured our favorite home sites and found up to 70% off select items ranging from dining and patio chairs to bedroom sets and sofas to coffee tables and barstools. Whether you’re in the market for a new loveseat, TV stand, bunk beds for the kids or bookshelves for the office, there’s a great Presidents Day sale out there for you. Home improvement? It starts now.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Presidents Day sale is on with up to 70% off select items and free shipping on all orders over $35. If sprucing up your home is at the top of your three-day holiday agenda, this is a great place to begin. Find TV stands and living room tables from $100, entryway furniture from $60 and office furniture from $75, plus up to 35% off outdoor decor and 55% off kids, nursery and kitchen and dining furniture. We’re fans of Etta Avenue’s set of two velvet-upholstered barstools, now 28% off at $179.86 and Wade Logan’s Meyerson geometric bookcase that would look fab in an office or living room, marked down 42% to $175.99. And for the kids, we love the twin-over-full bunk bed from Viv+Roe, that’s a whopping 48% off at $363.99.

Home Depot

Now through Feb. 23, you’ll find furniture savings at The Home Depot with up to 35% off select items. Some ideas to get you started: Organize your entryway in a flash with this hall tree from Home Decorators Collection, now 25% off at $561.75. Add some glam to your living room with a round marble coffee table that features a hammered gold base, also from Home Decorators Collection, that’s 30% off at $300.30. And, if it’s your home office that needs an update, there’s plenty to choose from. We especially like Sauder’s acacia six-drawer desk with file storage, 20% off at $823.99, and HomeFun’s leather ergonomic swivel chair, available in black, camel, white, blue and khaki, marked down 44% to $99.15.

Birch Lane

Find early access now to Birch Lane’s Presidents Day sale, where you’ll find bargains on sofas, dining and accent chairs, patio tables and more. This set of two Stolle upholstered solid-back chairs is now $204, down from $396. Coppola’s leather sofa, handsome in dark blue, brown or gray, is now $1,900, originally $2,500.99. And Munguia’s wicker/rattan three-person outdoor seating group, now $1,230 from $2,356, will be just the thing your patio needs once spring weather hits in a few more weeks.

Allform

Snag 20% off sitewide during Allform’s Presidents Day sale when you use the code PREZDAY20 and give your living room a stylish boost. The popular three-seat modular sofa, available in seven fabric colors and two leathers is now $1,895, regularly $2,369. The modern armchair is marked down to $845 from $1,056. And we just love the six-seat corner sectional, 20% off at $4,145, with its signature modular design.

Burrow

The more you spend, the more you save during Burrow’s Presidents Day sale, on now through Feb. 27. Use the code PREZ22 to snag 10% off up to $1,499; $200 off $1,500-plus; $250 off $2,000-plus; $300 off $2,500-plus; $400 off $3,000-plus; or $600 off $4,000-plus. Some ideas to get you started: The Nomad velvet sofa with chaise, $2,290, the Carta credenza, $895, and the Prospect three-drawer low dresser, $995. Bonus: All come with free shipping, too.

Overstock

Visit Overstock’s Presidents Day Clearance, the company’s biggest sale of the season, on now through Feb. 21, with free shipping on all orders. Ready for a home revamp? You’ll find area rugs starting at $49, bedding starting at $34, living room furniture priced from $149 and dining room furniture from $89. We’ve got our eyes on Swift Home’s all-natural, prewashed cotton chambray duvet cover set, marked down 10% to $44.98 for a queen/full. Then, there’s Safavieh’s Evoke Quinn vintage distressed rug, which would look lovely in our living room — and comes in a slew of sizes and fab deals (the 4-by-6 blue and ivory model is $58.73, down from $240). Also on our radar: This Slumber Solutions 12-inch gel memory foam mattress, starting at $359.99, originally $703.08, and this modern Bahamas loveseat, now 14% off, starting at $150.74.

Lowe's

Find fab savings on select items now during Lowe’s Presidents Day deals. Of course, there are deals on tools (up to 30% off) and appliances (up to $500 off), but there are also great furniture sales to be found. Upgrade your bathroom with the very pretty Allen + Roth Canterbury 30-inch vanity with a Carrara marble top ($50 off at $349 through April 24). You’ll save $200 on Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Sapphire Canyon pillowtop queen mattress ($1,316.16 through Feb. 28). Eviva’s grid 5-by-7 geometric area rug is just $53.92 through the end of March. And this Casainc four-piece patio conversation set with cushions is currently $507.33, more than $215 off, through Feb. 23.

Lovesac

Chilly February weather have you longing to get extra cozy? Score 30% off Sac bundles through Feb. 22. Sac bundles are available in three different fabrics — Bronze Wombat Phur, Wombat Phur and Eskimo Swirl Phur — and combo options include a Sac insert and cover with choice of a matching Squattoman and Footsac ($1,207.50), Squattoman only ($1,400) or Footsac only. For those new to Lovesac, the Sacs resemble beanbags, but with an extra-soft foam fill that doesn’t compress. The Squattoman is a footstool that can also serve as an extra seat. And the Footsac is a blanket with — get this — a genius 18-inch pocket for your feet, so they’ll always stay warm. See, cozy, right?

Sam's Club

Next time you hit Sam’s Club, once you stock up on paper towels and 60-packs of granola bars, be sure to check out the furniture department. During the retailer’s Presidents Day Home Event, you’ll find savings through Feb. 25 on everything from recliners to bar stools to sofa sets to area rugs. Feeling stressed? Take $1,000 off the Best Massage Zero Gravity Massage Chair, now $1,999, that comes with heated back rollers, Bluetooth speakers and a rail that massages from your hamstrings to your neck. Feeling nostalgic? The Abbyson Living Colby Pushback Recliner, $100 off at $399, will bring a mid-century modern vibe to your home. Feeling hungry? Belly up to the bar with Abbyson Living’s set of two Oliver faux leather bar stools, marked down to $229, and save $70. Feeling sleepy? Nod off with ease with Tempur-Pedic’s ProAdapt 12-inch queen mattress and Tempur-Ergo Power Base set, marked down $200 to $4,698.

AllModern

Get early access to AllModern’s Presidents Day sale now and find scores of deals on sofas, beds, patio tables, dining chairs, decor and more. The Janell four-person seating group, with two club chairs, a three-seat sofa and a ceramic-top coffee table is $2,400, originally $2,970. Blu Dot’s Apt round coffee table, in a black or bright blue top with a walnut base, is now $995, originally $1,463.17. And a pretty two-piece rattan basket set, perfect for holding everything from blankets to yoga mats to magazines, is marked down $101 to $279.

Society6

Shop Society 6’s Presidents Day sale for up to 40% off everything. The site offers modern, unique items, including furniture such as credenzas, benches, stools, side tables and coffee tables — all featuring artwork by independent artists. The Old Art Studio’s mid-century modern geometric orange credenza would create an instant focal point for any dining room and is now 20% off at $583.99. Music lovers will add some spice to their living or family room with Gingerblah Justin Cownden’s ‘70s and ‘80s cassette tapes coffee table, also 20% off at $199.20. And we love the idea of bringing some whimsy to the kitchen with The Space House’s colorful retro flower/checkerboard barstool, again, 20% off at $159.20.