Australia demands answers from China over alleged laser incident at sea

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Australia is demanding China investigate the alleged use of a laser to "illuminate" an Australian jet in waters off the country's north coast in an incident that threatens to worsen relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday he'd called on the Chinese government to explain the "dangerous" and "reckless" act allegedly carried out by a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warship last week.

"This was dangerous, it was unprofessional and it was reckless for a professional navy, and we want some answers as to why they did this," Morrison said. "At worst, it was intimidating and bullying."

"They're the ones who need to explain, not just to Australia, but to think of all the countries in our region," he added. "It could occur to anyone else who is just simply doing the normal surveillance of their own Exclusive Economic Zone."

Morrison said Monday Chinese authorities had not yet responded to his call for answers.

Read More