Canada looks to end Covid-19 protests with tougher financial measures after another weekend of arrests

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 3:14 AM ET, Mon February 21, 2022

A concrete barricade is moved past the Parliament buildings in Ottawa on Sunday.
A concrete barricade is moved past the Parliament buildings in Ottawa on Sunday.

(CNN)Another weekend of protests against Canada's Covid-19 mandates saw around 200 arrests in the nation's capital as authorities moved to end the weekslong demonstration, towing vehicles and going after protesters' pocketbooks with financial penalties.

Police said they employed pepper spray and escalated tactics over the weekend to disperse crowds and make arrests with protesters gathered in front of the Parliament building.
Canadian authorities freeze financial assets for those involved in ongoing protests in Ottawa
Some of those arrests included protesters who allegedly had smoke grenades and fireworks, and were wearing body armor, police said.
    Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is also reviewing an incident where a woman was reportedly seriously injured after an interaction with a police officer on a horse, and a second where an officer discharged a less-than-lethal firearm at protesters.
      Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell told a news conference Sunday police operations had seen a dramatic decline in the number of protesters.
        But he said downtown residents had woken to fencing and a "very heavy police presence" as well as checkpoints throughout the city.
        "While I know that everyone is pleased to see many of the unlawful protesters are gone, this is not the normal state of our city," he said. "Despite the successes of the past few days, we still require these measures to prevent unlawful protesters from returning."
          Bell said 191 protesters had been arrested and 107 people charged. Charges included obstructing police, disobeying a court order, assault, mischief, possessing a weapon and assaulting a police officer, he said.
          Chris Harkins, deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police reported at the news conference 76 vehicles had been seized and towed.
          The Ottawa protests were started in late January by a group of truck drivers opposed to a Covid-19 vaccine and testing mandate. But others outside the trucking industry have joined to express their frustration with an array of other Covid-19 health measures, such as requirements to wear masks in schools.
          Officials vowed to end the protests through unprecedented protocols, including the Emergencies Act. The law allows the Canadian government to tap into military forces, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it clear troops will not be needed.
          Protesters and police face each other as police move in to clear downtown Ottawa of protesters on Saturday, February 19.
          A truck is towed away in front of Ottawa's Parliament Hill on February 19.
          Police clear downtown Ottawa on February 19.
          A protester's eyes are washed out after being affected by a chemical irritant fired by police on February 19.
          People show their support for a trucker as he leaves downtown Ottawa on February 19.
          A police officer watches as a truck leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, February 18.
          Police officers form a line as they push back protesters on February 18.
          Mounted police move in to disperse protesters on February 18.
          A man prepares a truck for towing in Ottawa on February 18.
          A man is detained by police as protesters and supporters gather in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, February 17.
          From left, protest leaders Eddie Stewart Cornell, Vincent Gircys and Daniel Bulford attend a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, February 16.
