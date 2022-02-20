Millions of Americans will be forced into an involuntary polar plunge this week

(CNN) After a mild end to the weekend for many states, Old Man Winter will make a comeback as we start off the new workweek.

"Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning," the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday

And that's just the beginning. The thermometer will slip to 30 to 40 degrees below normal by Tuesday and Wednesday, as a strong high pressure system begins to spread Arctic air farther south and east.

Many cities will see a sharp polar plunge in a 48-hour span.

Denver will go from a high temperature in the low 60s Sunday all the way down to 15 for the peak Tuesday, with snow showers.

