Alleged gunman arrested after student fatally shot near SUNY Potsdam campus, officials say

(CNN) A 21-year-old female student at SUNY Potsdam was shot and killed near the upstate New York campus Friday night, state police and university officials said.

The victim, identified as Elizabeth Howell, was found on College Park Road, state police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead after being rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

New York state police have charged Michael J. Snow of Massena, New York, with one count of second-degree murder, the release said.

He was arraigned in Potsdam court and is being held in St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail, state police said.

University officials say Snow has no affiliation with the university as a student, graduate or employee.

