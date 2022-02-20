South Carolina elementary school student takes grandfather's gun to school "to shoot zombies"

(CNN) An elementary school student in South Carolina brought a loaded handgun to his school because he wanted to "shoot zombies," Detective J.C. Brewington from the Laurens Police Department said in a news conference on Friday.

A staff member of the elementary school in Laurens found a "small frame gun" on the seat of a student's desk, Laurens police spokesman Lt. Scott Franklin said, and then "immediately notified school administration and the school resource officer who then took possession of the firearm."

"There was never a threat made toward any other students or staff," said Franklin, who also spoke at Friday's news conference.

Laurens is roughly 40 miles from Greenville.

Ameca Thomas, superintendent of Laurens County School District 55, said at the news conference a school resource officer responded immediately, and additional law enforcement officers were at the school within "a matter of minutes." The staff member who alerted school officials about the gun acted in accordance with school protocol, she said.

