2 men and 4 women were shot -- including 1 fatally -- in Portland, Oregon. Now police ask the public for help

(CNN) A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the woman dead, Portland police said.

"Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time," police said in a news release Saturday night.

No information about the attack or attackers was immediately available.

Homicide investigators were on the scene, and the area was closed, police said.

Read More