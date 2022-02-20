There were at least 5 NYC subway stabbings this weekend after mayor unveiled new safety plan

(CNN) Five people were stabbed in separate incidents in New York City subway stations this weekend since officials on Friday vowed to combat crime and address homelessness in the city's transit system as part of a new public safety initiative, according to the New York Police Department.

No arrests have been made in connection to any of the incidents, and all five victims are in stable condition, a NYPD spokesperson told CNN on Sunday.

The first stabbing incident this weekend occurred Friday evening inside a Queens subway station, where a man was stabbed by another man who fled the scene on foot, police say. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a cut to his arm and is expected to survive. The NYPD said they have a suspect related to the attack in custody.

People walk through a subway station in Manhattan, New York City.

The second incident occurred early Saturday morning inside another subway station in Queens. A 46-year-old man was approached by three males who demanded money, the NYPD said. A dispute ensued, and the victim was stabbed in the thigh. He was taken to a local and is in stable condition.

On Saturday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., an unknown male punched a 20-year-old female victim in the back while she was on the northbound platform inside a subway station in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York. A verbal dispute ensued, and the assailant stabbed the victim three times in the abdomen. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported the woman to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

