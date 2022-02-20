3 brothers die in Michigan after their car gets trapped in an icy pond

(CNN) Three young brothers died in Michigan after the car they were in struck a curb and rolled into an iced-over retention pond in Holland, Ottawa County Sheriff's Lt. Eric Westveer said.

The mother of the three boys swerved her Chevy Tahoe into oncoming traffic on Thursday around 11a.m., hit a curb and rolled into the pond, Westveer told CNN Saturday.

The 30-year-old mother, whose name was not released, was able to escape the vehicle but could not free her sons, who were all restrained by seat belts and car seats, Westveer said.

Authorities eventually freed the boys from the partially submerged vehicle, which was upside down in 3-to-4-feet of water, and transported them to local hospitals, Westveer said.

The 3-year-old and 4-year-old were pronounced dead at Holland Hospital, authorities said, and the 1-year-old was transported to Zeeland Community Hospital and then to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Thursday evening.

