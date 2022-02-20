DOJ's interest in housing discrimination lawsuit underscores the bias many Black homeowners have faced for decades

(CNN) A Black couple's lawsuit against a home appraisal company is now catching the attention of the Department of Justice.

Last week, the DOJ filed a statement of interest in the couple's claim that the first appraiser of their Marin County home violated the Fair Housing Act. Tenisha Tate-Austin and her husband, Paul Austin, say they were victims of appraisal bias. After spending months on renovations, a White appraiser valued their home much lower than they had anticipated, the couple told CNN in December. When a White friend showed the couple's home as her own, its appraisal rose $500,000. The new appraisal for their home was now valued at more than $1.4 million, the couple said.

The couple filed the lawsuit in December, and it underscored decades long discussions about housing discrimination, Black homeownership and racial bias.

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division issued a statement on Monday saying that "combating housing discrimination, including bias in appraisals, is a high priority across the federal government."

The interest in the Tate-Austins' case "directly addresses President Biden's order to appraisal agencies to advance equity for all people, especially marginalized groups with a deep history of racial discrimination in the housing market," the statement of interest outlines.

