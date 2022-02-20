(CNN) A police officer died and another was injured after a police helicopter crashed in southern California Saturday night, officials said.

The two officers were aboard the Huntington Beach Police Department's helicopter "HB1" responding to a disturbance call when it crashed into the water in Newport Beach, police chief Eric Parra said during a news conference.

Officer Nicholas Vella, 44, died from injuries suffered in the crash, the police chief said.

"Our deepest sympathies to the family of Officer Vella," said Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize. "This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risks that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community."

Another officer, a 16-year veteran, was rescued and taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said

Read More