Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband dead in apparent murder-suicide

(CNN) The sister of infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff and her husband have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a news release from Florida police.

Deputies who responded to a 911 call found 87-year-old Sondra Wiener and her 90-year-old husband Marvin dead from gunshot wounds in their Boynton Beach, Florida home on Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in the release Sunday.

"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder-suicide," the release said.

Authorities to date have not disclosed which party carried out the murder-suicide, but the sheriff's office said the cause of death will ultimately be determined by the medical examiner.

The couple's family have enacted Marsy's Law for Marvin Wiener, according to the sheriff's office, a state law which allows victims to assert the right to keep personally identifying information confidential where necessary to prevent harassment.

