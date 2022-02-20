Fireworks burst over the Beijing National Stadium at the end of the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, February 20.
Bernat Armangue/AP

In pictures: The Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing

Updated 9:16 AM ET, Sun February 20, 2022

Fireworks burst over the Beijing National Stadium at the end of the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, February 20.
Bernat Armangue/AP

Beijing wrapped up its Winter Olympics with the traditional closing ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at the Beijing National Stadium, commonly referred to as the Bird's Nest because of its design. The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony as well as both ceremonies for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics.

This was the second Olympics to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. As with last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a raft of Covid-19 countermeasures were put in place and the Games were held inside what authorities have called a "closed loop system" — a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city. 

The next Winter Games, in 2026, will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Performers take part in the closing ceremony.
Michael Kappeler/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP
The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images
Guiseppe Sala and Gianpietro Ghedina — the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo — wave the Olympic flag during the ceremony. Those cities will host the Winter Games in 2026.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
The flags of all the Olympic delegations are held inside the stadium.
David Ramos/Getty Images