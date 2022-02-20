Bernat Armangue/AP Fireworks burst over the Beijing National Stadium at the end of the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, February 20. In pictures: The Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing

Bernat Armangue/AP Fireworks burst over the Beijing National Stadium at the end of the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, February 20.

Beijing wrapped up its Winter Olympics with the traditional closing ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at the Beijing National Stadium, commonly referred to as the Bird's Nest because of its design. The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony as well as both ceremonies for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics.

This was the second Olympics to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. As with last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a raft of Covid-19 countermeasures were put in place and the Games were held inside what authorities have called a "closed loop system" — a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city.

The next Winter Games, in 2026, will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.