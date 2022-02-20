Another long weekend, another set of sales to shop — and these deals are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics.

The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day picking up new stuff. You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.

Presidents Day sales from major retailers

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 50% off essentials for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and more.

• Best Buy: Tons of appliances, large and small, are on sale at Best Buy for the weekend, so you can snag something as major as a refrigerator or just a new air fryer.

• Ebay: Refurbs across a range of categories, from electronics to appliances, are an extra 15% off with code PREZDAY15.

• Lowe’s: Save on everything from major appliances to bath fixtures, flooring and anything else a DIYer needs.

• Macy’s: The retailer is hosting a Presidents Day sale on all things home, including mattresses, furniture, rugs and more.

• Overstock: Thousands of items for the home are up to 70% off in celebration of Presidents Day, plus it all ships for free.

• Sam’s Club: Save on furniture, mattresses, major appliances and more at the Presidents Day Sale.

• The Home Depot: Presidents Day is the perfect time to upgrade your appliances with deals from The Home Depot, plus save up to 40% on mattresses, furniture, home decor and more.

• Wayfair: The internet’s favorite home retailer is taking up to 70% off essentials for every room in the house.

Home and health sales

Brett Ferdock/CNN

• 1-800 Contacts: Though Feb. 25 only, save 25% on your first contacts order from the site.

• AJ Madison: Save up to 30% on a range of appliances at the Presidents Day Mega Sale.

• AllModern: A range of sleek furniture and decor is marked down for the weekend.

• Allswell: Enjoy 15% off mattresses and 20% off everything else with code PREZ20.

• Amerisleep: Take $300 any mattress with code AS300; 30% off adjustable bed bundles; and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

• Apt 2B: Enjoy 15% off storewide, 20% off orders $2,999+ and 25% off orders $3,999+.

• Arhaus: Shop up to 50% off across a selection of furniture, accessories, rugs and lighting.

• Awara Sleep: Take $200 off any mattress with $499 worth of accessories included.

• Avocado: Save up to $800 on mattresses using code SAVE10, plus 10% off bed frames, bedding, adjustable bases, pillows and more.

• BBQGuys: Prep for warmer weather with up to 50% off grills, plus use code 75PRESDAY to get $75 off your order of $1,500 or more.

• Bear Mattress: Get 25% off sitewide, plus a free Sleep Bundle (worth $325) with mattress purchase when you use code PD25.

• Beautyrest: When you buy any mattress, you’ll get two free Absolute Relaxation pillows.

• Birch Lane: Save on tons of decor and furniture from the retailer.

• Boll & Branch: Take 15% off your order of $200+ using code 15CLOUD.

• Boutique Rugs: Save 65% off any purchase with promo code PRES65 and 70% off pillow covers if you buy two or more with promo code PILLOW70.

• Brentwood Home: Take 10% off sitewide when you use code SAVE10.

• Brooklinen: Bring home top-rated bedding, bath linens and more with 15% off sitewide.

• Brooklyn Bedding: The entire site is 25% off through March 1.

• Burrow: Use code PREZ22 to save up to $600 on modern seating and furniture from the brand.

• Calpak: Take up to 55% off popular travel essentials from the brand.

• Casper: Take up to $595 off a mattress and 10% off everything else with code PRESDAY22, excluding sale, bundles and new products.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off mattresses, plus free pillows and sheets, for a total savings of up to $799 — the brand’s biggest offer ever.

• Corkcicle: Shop 20% off Corkcicle’s Exotic Collection with code PRESDAY20.

• Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and decor with Crane & Canopy’s Presidents Day Mega Sale.

• DiscountContactLenses.com: Use code PRESIDENT15 for 15% off contact lenses.

• DiscountGlasses.com: Use code PRESIDENT30 for 30% off glasses.

• DreamCloud Sleep: Take $200 off, plus score $399 worth of accessories with your purchase.

• Eight Sleep: Take $250 off the popular Pod mattress and $100 off a cover — plus 20% off accessories when you buy both a Pod and cover.

• Floyd: Save 15% sitewide at the furniture brand with code VOTEFLOYD.

• GlassesUSA: Buy one pair of glasses and get another for free, plus free shipping.

• Green Chef: Get cooking with $130 off plus free shipping with code GCPRESIDENTS22.

• Hayneedle: Furniture on the site is up to 50% off with code PRESDAY.

• HelloFresh: Feed the whole family 16 free meals plus free shipping with code HFPRESIDENTS22.

• Houzz: Take up to 75% off all the home upgrades you need.

• Hyperice: Take $50 off the Hypervolt GO, $100 off Normatec packages and $50 off the Venom line.

• Joss & Main: A range of furniture and decor is on sale from the home retailer.

• Kirkland’s: Save on tons of home goods and decor, including 15% off your purchase with code FEB15.

• La-Z-Boy: Everything from the retailer is 30% off.

• Layla Sleep: You’ll get $200 off plus free accessories, including pillows, with every mattress purchase.

• Leesa: Mattresses are up to $500 off, plus snag a free organic sheet set.

• Lovesac: Take 30% off comfy Sac bundles.

• Mattress Firm: Snag up to $500 in savings on top brands, plus save an extra 20% off during the Presidents Day Secret Sale with code UNJUNK20 when you shop from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Feb. 16 and 17.

• Modsy: Take 30% off all Modsy packages using the code CNN30.

• Nectar: You’ll get up to $399 worth of bedding accessories for free with every mattress purchase.

• Nest Bedding: Use the exclusive code CNN25 to snag 25% off luxury mattresses.

• Nolah: Use promo code CNN50 for an additional $50 off already steeply marked-down mattresses.

• Nutribullet: Save on blenders, juicers and more with 20% off sitewide when you use code UNCLESAM.

• PlushBeds: Organic mattresses are $1,250 off and come with a free Plush Luxury Sheet Set with purchase. Also, all toppers, pillows and bedding are 25% off.

• Purple: Get up to $700 off a mattress and sleep system, featuring the famous Purple Grid.

• Raymour & Flanigan: A range of furniture is up to 30% off at the retailer.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Enjoy an extra 25% off all sale items, including adorable prints, rugs, notebooks and more, with code EXTRA25.

• Riley Home: Take an additional 30% off Last Chance items, for up to 65% savings with code PRES30.

• Rove Concepts: Save up to 50% on select designs with membership (members save 20% off site wide and receive 20% back via a voucher).

• Ruggable: Bestselling, washable rugs are 15% off with code BESTSELLERS22.

• Rugs USA: Take up to 75% off a new rug.

• Rugs.com: Rugs on the site are up to 80% off.

• Saatva: Get up to $450 off at the mattress brand’s best-ever Presidents Day savings event.

• Samsonite: Pick up new luggage with 15% off sitewide plus an additional 15% off with code PRES15.

• Samsung: Shop the Presidents Day Event for up to 33% off refrigerators and washers and dryers.

• Serta: Take up to $200 off Arctic mattresses.

• Sleep Number: Save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.

• Society6: Take 40% off wall art, home decor and everything else, all while supporting artists.

• Sur La Table: Shop the Long Weekend Sale for up to 50% off tons of kitchenware from top brands.

• Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets.

• The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide at the Semi-Annual Sale with code FRESH22.

• Tuft & Needle: Take 10% off bedding basics and 20% off mattresses.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300.

• West & Willow: Take 20% off custom pet portraits and more with code MYPET20.

• Zinus: Take 20% off the new Logan and Thompson sectional collections.

• Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress with code CNN, and buy one pillow, get one 50% off with code BOGO50.

Fashion and beauty sales

Brett Ferdock/CNN

• Adidas: Use code SCORE to snag 30% off sneakers, activewear and more.

• American Eagle: Online only styles are 25% off, including jeans and joggers.

• Ann Taylor: Full-price styles are 40% off with code STYLISH.

• Anthropologie: All sale items are up to 30% off boho chic furniture, decor and more more.

• Athleta: Newly on-sale activewear styles are up to 50% off.

• Backcountry: Select gearhead favorites are 20% off this weekend.

• Ban.do: Favorites on the site are 25% off when you use code BEST25.

• Bandier: The Warehouse Sale is on, featuring up to 80% off some of the site’s top brands.

• Bare Necessities: Shop bras for $15.99 and up, plus more intimate deals.

• Baublebar: Take an extra 50% off sale jewelry with code EXTRA50.

• Bloomingdale’s: Save an extra 30% off select clearance for a total of up to 65% off.

• Carter’s: Styles for babies are 50% off, while clearance items are up to 40% off.

• Charles Tyrwhitt: Get four shirts or polos for $149 with code POTUS.

• Clarks: Snag new shoes with an extra 40% off sale styles using code EXTRA40.

• Columbia: Shop the Winter Sale for up to 50% off select gear.

• Comrad: Save on stylish compression socks with 25% off sitewide using code PRES25.

• Crocs: Sale styles from the comfy and trendy brand are up to 50% off, plus take an extra 25% off clearance with code FLASH25.

• Draper James: Take 15% off orders of $100, 20% off orders of $200 and 25% off orders of $300 or more at The Holiday Weekend Event.

• Eddie Bauer: Take up to 60% off your purchase at the End of Season Sale.

• Eileen Fisher: Sleek, on-sale wardrobe basics are an extra 40% off at the Long Weekend Sale.

• Express: Take up to 40% off jeans and up to 50% off select styles.

• Faherty Brand: On-sale men’s and women’s styles are an extra 20% off during the End of Season Sale.

• Forever 21: Take up to 50% off almost everything for the weekend.

• Fossil: Shop the Stock Up Sale to take 30% off one sale item or 40% off two or more.

• Gap: Tees, jeans and sweats are 50% off, while other great styles are 30% to 50% off during the Big Weekend Event.

• GrandeLash MD: Take 30% off a jumbo Lash Enhancing Serum with code LASH30.

• Hanes: When you buy three or more items, you’ll get an additional 30% off applied automatically at checkout.

• Hedley and Bennett: Get an ultra low price on a mystery apron from the stylish brand.

• J.Crew: Use code WARMUP to take 25% off full-price styles and up to 50% off sale.

• Jachs NY: Take up to 85% off sitewide at Jachs’ Winter Sale.

• Jos. A. Bank: Stock up on tons of discounted men’s styles, including up to 85% off clearance.

• Kate Spade: Select full-price styles are 25% off with code BLOOM.

• Kenneth Cole: Clearance styles are an extra 30% off on the site.

• L.L.Bean: Find savings on cozy boots, outerwear and more at the End of Season Sale.

• Lands’ End: Enjoy up to 40% off your order with code STAR.

• Levi’s: Get new jeans and other apparel with 30% off sitewide.

• Lucky Brand: Select full-price styles are 40% off at the Presidents Day Sale.

• Madewell: Take $25 off when you spend $150 or more with code SPREETIME.

• Marmot: Shop the End of Season Sale for up to 60% off clearance items.

• Men’s Wearhouse: Suits and separates are buy one, get one 25% off.

• Michael Kors: Enjoy an extra 20% off sale styles with code PRES20.

• Mountain Hardwear: Take 30% off select styles at the Winter Sale.

• Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off clearance items for a total of up to 75% off.

• Nike: Save up to 40% on sale items, including sneakers, jackets and activewear.

• Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide, with styles starting at $8.

• Original Penguin: Over 300 guys’ styles are marked down at the End of Season Sale.

• OshKosh B’gosh: Take up to 50% off baby and kids’ clothes, plus snag up to an extra 40% off clearance styles.

• Perry Ellis: Shop the End of Season sale for deals on lots of men’s apparel.

• Quay: Score some new sunglasses for 30% off, including sale.

• Reebok: Save 30% sitewide when you use code OHYEAH (members will receive 35% off — and it’s free to join!).

• Revolve: Take up to 50% off at the trendy brand’s End of Winter Sale.

• Sperry: Save up to an extra 40% on sale styles with code SAVEMORE.

• ThirdLove: Take up to 70% select styles from the beloved bra brand during the Spring Cleaning Sale.

• Under Armour: Take 50% off all cold-weather gear in the outlet, plus an extra 30% off with code COLD30.

Tech and electronics sales

Brett Ferdock/CNN

• Acer: Save on select items throughout the Acer Store this Presidents Day.

• Adorama: Loads of tech from top brands, including cameras, computers and even musical instruments are on sale.

• HP: Save on laptops, monitors and more at HP’s Presidents Day sale.

• Lenovo: Save up to 68% on select doorbusters.

• Newegg: A range of electronics, from PCs to peripherals, are on sale for the weekend.

• Samsung: Save on a range of tech from the brand, including on pre-orders of new Galaxy S22 phones.

• Satechi: Take 20% off sleek tech accessories from the brand.

• World Wide Stereo: Use code CNN to get additional savings on already marked-down speakers, headphones and more.