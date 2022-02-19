39 vehicles involved in series of pileup crashes in Wisconsin

(CNN) Treacherous winter driving conditions are being blamed for a series of pileup crashes on Friday involving 39 vehicles in central Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The scene in Wisconsin after several multi-vehicle crashes injured multiple people on Friday.

Some people had to be extricated from their vehicles, WAOW reported. Video showed other people, including children, getting out of their cars and walking, apparently uninjured, as they waited for help to arrive.

A bus was brought in to transport people stranded on the road, WAOW reported.

The incidents remain under investigation by state, county and local authorities, Wisconsin State Patrol said Friday evening.