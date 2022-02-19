Growing number of states, major cities lift Covid-19 restrictions

(CNN) As the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations slowly falls, cities and states are loosening vaccine and mask requirements.

Boston lifted the city's proof of vaccine policy which required patrons and staff of indoor spaces to show proof of vaccination, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday.

"As of today, our public health data show that Boston is officially below the 3 critical thresholds for heightened Covid protections, so we are lifting the proof of vaccination requirement," Wu said in a tweet.

"This news highlights the progress we've made in our fight against Covid-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters -- which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic. It's a win for every Bostonian doing our part to keep our communities safe, and we have to keep going," Wu said.

Public health data shows Boston has a 4.0% community positivity rate; 90.7% occupancy rate of adult ICU beds, and 7-day average of adult Covid-19 hospitalizations at 195.9 per day, a decline from all three previously announced thresholds, according to the mayor's website

