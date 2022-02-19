China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong win gold in pairs figure skating

(CNN) China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold in pairs figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Games on Saturday.

The duo finished with a world record total score of 239.88 -- 84.41 for short program and 155.47 for free skating -- to capture their first-ever Olympic gold.

The pair skated to the song "Bridge Over Troubled Water," a song written by US duo Simon & Garfunkel -- seemingly a nod to their friendship, which has endured an ankle injury suffered by Sui.

Sui and Han, who are the first Chinese figure skaters to win gold in the pairs event since the 2010 Vancouver Games, won silver in this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

China's Sui Wenjing, second left, reacts to winning the pairs skating free skating gold medal with China's Han Cong during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 19, 2022.

"We went through a lot, from being not expected at the very beginning. People said we were a pair of underdogs, because our builds were not meant for figure skating," Sui said following the win.

