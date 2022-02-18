Fire erupts at Oakland Hills Country Club, former PGA host course

(CNN) No one was injured after a fire erupted at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on Thursday Oakland County Executive ​David Coulter said.

Firefighters from multiple departments at work

"I'm thankful that no one was hurt in the blaze and hope for a speedy recovery and rebuild for the club that has brought such a rich golfing heritage to Oakland County," Coulter said in a Facebook statement.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the building as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

