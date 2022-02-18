7-year-old girl fatally shot while in a vehicle with her mother and sister in Arizona

(CNN) A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot while in a vehicle with her mother and 5-year-old sister in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday morning, and Terriance D. Armstrong Jr., 29, has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Glendale Police.

Armstrong has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon among other charges, according to Maricopa County Justice Court documents.

The court documents state a verbal altercation started between Armstrong and the girl's mother's boyfriend just after midnight Thursday in a parking lot. Armstrong told police he fired a "warning shot" as the victims' vehicle left, then followed them in his car.

Police found one shell casing on the ground after arriving on the scene and and about 10 minutes later were told a girl had been shot and had been taken to the hospital. When officers arrived at the hospital, they found the child had died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Armstrong admitted firing shots at the other car, but said he did so only after the other man fired at him first, according to the police. But investigators say they found no evidence of a gun in possession of the victims or their vehicle.

Read More