An unsent text message and desperate phone calls detail California family's last moments before they died while hiking

(CNN) Family selfies, nature photos, an unanswered text and several calls that were never connected detail the final hours of a California couple and their child before they died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August.

Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, died from hyperthermia, the condition of having a high body temperature, with possible dehydration due to environmental exposure.

After several months of investigating with the FBI, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office pulled data from Gerrish's cell phone, allowing it to retrace the family's last steps.

Authorities were able to pull a text message from Gerrish's phone at 11:56 a.m. asking for help. It was never received due to lack of cell service in the area.

"Can you help us," the text read. "On savage lundy trail heading back to Hites cove trail. No water or ver (over) heating with baby."