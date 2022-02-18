FDA says parents should avoid certain powdered baby formula after reports of 4 bacterial infections

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cautioned people to avoid certain powdered infant formulas that may be tied to bacterial infections in four babies who were hospitalized.

The infections, which may have led to the death of one baby, were found in Texas, Ohio and Minnesota, the FDA said in a news release

Three infections stemmed from Cronobacter, a bacteria that can cause severe, life-threatening infections or inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. The third infection was from Salmonella, a group of bacteria that can cause digestive illness and fever.

"Parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products, and are concerned about the health of their child, should contact their child's health care provider," the FDA said in the news release.

The FDA is advising that people should avoid using Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; the expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later.

