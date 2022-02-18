CNN —

The latest US intelligence assessment indicates that Russia is continuing with preparations to invade Ukraine, according to a senior US official with direct knowledge and another source directly familiar with the intelligence.

The assessment – described as “bleak” by the senior official – indicates Russia could attack in the coming days. The US still expects any Russian invasion to be prefaced by a false flag operation, another US official said.

However, US officials caution they do not know if Putin has made a final decision to invade and note he may delay action or not order it at all. Earlier assessments forecasting military action by Russia this week did not bear out.

The US has briefed the Ukrainian military on the newest assessment, according to a senior US official and a senior Ukrainian government official.

President Joe Biden warned Thursday that “every indication” leads him to believe Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days. “My sense is it will happen in the next several days,” the President said the White House South Lawn.

The US is now watching for signs that Russian preparations have entered the final stage, including the loading of amphibious ships and the further positioning of combat units closer to the Ukrainian border.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned Friday that Russia is moving military elements as if “they were preparing to launch an attack,” he added, noting that NATO has observed Russia moving and dispersing troops near the Ukrainian border, and increasing its logistical capabilities in the region.

The US also remains concerned that Russia may attempt to create a false pretext for invasion by staging attacks on its own territory or forces which it would blame on Ukraine or the West. Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out the range of potential scenarios before the US Security Council Thursday. “Russia may describe this event as ethnic cleansing or a genocide, making a mockery of a concept that we in this chamber do not take lightly,” Blinken said.

Separately, the US has obtained intelligence suggesting that Russia deliberately misled the world when it announced earlier this week that some Russian forces would begin withdrawing from Ukraine’s borders, according to two sources directly familiar with the intelligence.

The Washington Post first reported on the intelligence about Russia’s deliberate deception.

Putin had said on Tuesday that Russia had decided “to partially pull back troops” from Ukraine’s borders, and the Russian Defense Ministry released videos on Wednesday showing some forces and equipment leaving Crimea.

But the US has evidence that Russia intended to deliberately deceive the West when it announced these drawdowns, the sources said, and has instead increased its troop presence and moved forces closer to the border in some areas.

The sources declined to go into further detail about the evidence, citing the need to protect sensitive sources, but emphasized the information about Russia’s deception was not solely based on their movements on the ground and was based partly on intercepted communications. And as CNN has previously reported, US officials are aware that Russian military doctrine explicitly embraces deception – a concept known in Russian as “maskirovka,” or “masking.”

Administration officials indicated as much on Wednesday, when they told reporters that despite its announcements about a partial withdrawal, Russia had actually increased its troop numbers by approximately 7,000 forces.

The officials said Putin’s public openness to diplomacy was a guise.

“Every indication we have now is they mean only to publicly offer to talk, and make claims about de-escalation, while privately mobilizing for war,” one of the officials said on Wednesday.

Shelling has also dramatically increased in eastern Ukraine in the last day, which Ukraine has attributed to Russia-backed forces.