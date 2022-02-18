Top business news
Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin arrives at a federal court in Manhattan on February 15, 2022 in New York.
Coins representing crypto currency of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, monero, ripple, dash, on a dark background, a pattern of coins. Business, finance and technology concept.
Wordle internet word game
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 24: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 24, 2022 in New York City. Stocks fell again on Monday as inflation fears, rising oil prices and continued tensions with Russia added to economic worries for global markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A gas pump at a Shell station on November 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
A farmer harvests avocados at an orchard in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacan State, Mexico, on October 19, 2016. With the United States buying most of the Mexican avocado production and the domestic demand constantly growing, the price of avocados in Mexico is suffering frecuent increases. / AFP / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JENNIFER GONZALEZ COVARRUBIAS (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
John Foley, cofounder and CEO of Peloton, and Vanity Fair correspondent Jane Fox speak onstage during 'Peloton Gears Up' at Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills.
MIDVALE, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: A pharmacy technician grabs a bottle of drugs off a shelve at the central pharmacy of Intermountain Heathcare on September 10, 2018 in Midvale, Utah. IHC along with other hospitals and philanthropies are launching a nonprofit generic drug company called "Civica Rx" to help reduce cost and shortages of generic drugs. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
The Federal Reserve on Friday adopted an extensive set of restrictions on trading by policymakers and senior Fed staff. The move comes after an ethics scandal that embroiled policymakers and threatened to shake confidence in the central bank’s integrity.

The Fed said the rules are meant “to ensure public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the Committee’s work.”

A pedestrian walks past a certified pre-owned car sales lot in Alhambra, California on January 12, 2022.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The Fed's battle to fight inflation could cause more pain than higher prices

Under the new rules, some of which were first unveiled last October, top Fed officials are banned from purchasing stocks and sector funds, and from holding individual bonds, agency-backed securities, cryptocurrencies, commodities or foreign currencies.

The use of derivatives, short sales and purchasing securities on margin are also banned, and officials will have to give 45 days advance notice and obtain approval for any transaction. All investments must be held for at least a year, the rules say.

Most of the Fed’s new trading restrictions will come into effect on May 1, with pre-clearance and advance notice rules in force from July 1. Current Fed officials will have 12 months to come into compliance, the central bank said; new staff and policymakers will have six months from the date they join.

The Fed put in place the rules after Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan resigned following reports of their active trading in 2020, when the central bank launched a massive effort to fight the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Fed’s efforts helped bolster financial markets.

Another policymaker, then Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, also came under fire after he corrected a previous financial disclosure in late December to show he sold a stock fund and then swiftly rebought it shortly before the Fed announced a barrage of rescue programs to stem the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Advertising for various sale items in the window of a supermarket on the Upper West Side in New York on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

'People are unhappy': Fed official warns on high inflation

However, questions remain about how much back and forth may have occurred over policymakers’ personal trading in a year when markets first cratered, then rebounded on the basis of both massive federal fiscal stimulus and an aggressive rescue effort by the Fed.

Last week, the Fed, responding to a Freedom of Information Act request by Reuters, said there are about 60 pages of correspondence between its ethics officials and policymakers regarding financial transactions conducted during 2020 but “denied in full” to release the documents, citing exemptions under the information act that it said applied in this case.

Despite the overhaul of limits on trading, at least one lawmaker has called for a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Fed officials’ trading activity to determine if any trades in the past violated insider trading rules.