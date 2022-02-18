Developmental milestones for children have changed for the first time in nearly 20 years

Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She is also a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

(CNN) Infants and toddlers should be screened more for developmental delays, according to updated US guidelines released last week.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics updated the checklists of developmental milestones used to monitor infant and young children's development in an effort to give parents and pediatricians clearer benchmarks that will make it easier to identify developmental delays early.

A group made up of eight experts in different areas of child development reviewed and updated the checklists, which are used around the country, for the first time since their 2004 release as part of the CDC's developmental surveillance campaign, "Learn the Signs. Act Early."

The checklists, familiar to many parents as part of regular checkups at the pediatrician's office, previously used 50th percentile milestones, meaning only half of children were expected to achieve the milestone at a given age. The revised checklists will now inquire about milestones 75% or more of children can be expected to achieve at a given age, eliminating unnecessary confusion and alarm while ensuring children who need additional evaluation and resources are properly identified.

"The earlier a child is identified with a developmental delay the better, as treatment as well as learning interventions can begin," said Dr. Paul H. Lipkin, a member of the AAP Section on Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics and Council on Children with Disabilities, who assisted with the revisions, in a news release.

Read More