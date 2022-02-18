While we’re all pretty tired of being stuck at home, there is a silver lining: Necessity is the mother of invention, so previously daunting tasks have gotten a whole lot easier over the last few years. Take vision care, for example. Companies like Warby Parker have adapted so you can get high-quality glasses online — not to mention contact lenses, prescription sunglasses and more — with minimal hassle and for surprisingly great prices.
In fact, if you still have some funds in your flexible spending account (FSA) and you’re wondering what to buy with your FSA dollars, Warby Parker offers tons of eligible items. High-quality glasses start at $95, including prescription lenses. New customers will also see 15% off of their contacts lens order applied automatically at checkout, not to mention free shipping. Finally, through Warby Parker’s Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program, any eyeglass or sunglass purchase on your part means a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need.
If you do opt to use your FSA dollars for glasses, act fast, since they expire on March 15 of this year. Here are all of the FSA-eligible items Warby Parker has to offer right now.
Eyeglasses
Get new eyeglasses starting at $95, including prescription lenses, all of which are eligible for free shipping and free returns. Of course, style is paramount, so with the Virtual Try-On tool within the Warby Parker app for iPhone X and above, you can see exactly what you look like in any pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses — or you can opt for a Home Try-On, during which you’re shipped five pairs of your choice for free. From that point, you have five days to test them out, so you can fall in love with a pair without ever having to leave your home.
Contacts
You can also use your FSA or health savings account (HSA) dollars to buy contact lenses. Shop dozens of popular contacts brands online (including Biofinity, Acuvue, DAILIES and Warby Parker’s own daily lens brand, Scout), or visit one of over 160 retail locations. If you’re a new customer, you’ll automatically get 15% off your first order, plus they’ll ship for free.
Prescription sunglasses
You no longer have to choose between clear vision and sun protection. Warby Parker’s prescription sunglasses come in both non-polarized or polarized lenses at no added cost. Either way, they’ll reduce glare and block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. (Too many styles to choose from? Thanks to their timeless shape and scratch-resistant, UV-blocking lenses, these Harris frames will never go out of style.)
Eye exams
Use your FSA dollars to get an in-person eye exam or update your glasses or contact lens prescription. Many Warby Parker locations offer comprehensive exams and contact lens fittings with optometrists, so you can book an appointment at a store near you.
Accessories
Finally, you can purchase vision accessories, like a lens-cleaning kit with an anti-fog spray, so your glasses stay as functional and hygienic as possible. (Keep in mind that some accessories may not be FSA- or HSA-eligible, so before purchasing, always check with your account’s provider!)