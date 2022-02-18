One of the key ways to get a better night’s sleep is to make sure you have a supportive mattress that allows you to rest comfortably. Luckily, Presidents Day is a great time to upgrade, as many retailers are running excellent promotions that will last through the long weekend.

We’ve rounded up 27 Presidents Day mattress sales (prices below reflect discounts on queen mattresses, though all size are marked down) that will not only save you money, but also help you get the rest you deserve.

Allswell Allswell

Use code PREZ20 for 20% off everything on the direct-to-consumer mattress and bedding brand’s site through February 22. You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $35.

Amerisleep Amerisleep

The retailer is offering $300 off mattresses, 30% off adjustable bed sets and 40% off bed frame packages with promo AS300, through February 28.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress

Get 10% off mattresses sitewide with code SAVE10, including the new Eco Organic Mattress Line, the most affordable certified organic mattress made in America. The

Eco Organic queen will be $899 with the 10% off sale, and you’ll find savings on the Eco Organic Kids mattress (low profile for bunk beds and trundles) and Eco Organic Crib mattress too.

Bear Mattress

The award-winning brand is offering shoppers 25% off sitewide through March 3, plus a free $325 Sleep Bundle with any mattress purchase.

Beautyrest Beautyrest

The mattress brand is offering free Absolute Relaxation pillows with any mattress purchase, including Beautyrest Black and Beautyrest Harmony.

Bed Bath and Beyond

The home furnishing superstore had deals of 15% off select Casper mattresses and bedding.

Birch

Get $400 off the brand’s organic mattress and two free Eco-Rest Pillows with code PRESDAY400. Free no-contact delivery is included.

Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector Brooklyn Bedding

Find 25% off every mattress on the site through February 21, including the popular Brooklyn Bloom Hybrid, which is now about $400 off.

Casper

The direct-to-consumer mattress-in-a-box brand is offering up to $595 off mattresses and 10% off almost everything else – including bedding, pillows and bed frames with code PRESDAY22. It’s a great opportunity to get cozy flannel sheets for 50% off in select colors.

Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy

Get 35% off the Chill Memory Foam mattress, plus free bedding and pillows.

Helix Sleep Helix Sleep

The supportive, doctor recommended brand is offering multiple tiers of savings for President’s Day. You’ll find savings of $100 off any mattress, use code PRESDAY100

$150 off orders of $1,250 and up, use code PRESDAY150 $200 off orders of $1,750 and up, use code PRESDAY200

Layla Sleep

Save up to $200 off select mattresses, plus two free pillows, from the memory foam mattress retailer. You’ll find $150 off the Layla Memory Foam mattress plus free pillows, $200 off the Layla Hybrid plus two free pillows and $300 to $600 off adjustable bed bases.

Leesa Leesa

Get up to $500 off, plus organic bedding (a $179 value!), from this highly rated mattress-in-a-box brand. Through March 3, you’ll find $100 off the Original mattress, $200 off the Hybrid mattress and $300 off the Luxury Hybrid.

Mattress Firm

Don’t sleep on these deals from the major mattress retailer. Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen, or upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin. You’ll find deals such as up to $300 off Purple mattresses and 20% off select bedding and pillows.

Nectar Sleep

The retailer is offering deals on already reasonably priced mattresses, plus free cooling pillows, sheet set and mattress cover with purchase. You’ll find the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, for instance, at almost $400 off.

Nolah

The proudly made-in-the-U.S. mattress retailer is ​​offering up to $700 off mattresses, plus two free pillows during the Presidents Day Sale, which runs through Feb. 28.

You’ll find deals like up to $700 off Evolution 15-inch Hybrid Mattress, up to $600 off Natural 11-inch Latex Hybrid Mattress, up to $500 off Nurture 10-inch Kids Mattress, up to $300 off Signature 12-inch Mattress and up to $250 off Original 10-inch Mattress.

Plush Beds

Plush is offering deep mattress discounts, plus up to $349 in free bedding with purchase and 25% off pillows, toppers and bedding. We’re particularly impressed with the Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress, now a a whopping $1,250 off.

Saatva Saatva

The mattress e-retailer is offering tiered discounts up to $450 for Presidents Day. You’ll get $200 off total purchase from $975 to $1,999; $250 off total purchase from $2,000 to $2,499; $300 off total purchase from $2,500 to $2,999; $350 off total purchase from

$3,000 to $3,499; $400 off total purchase from $3,500 to $3,999 and $450 off total purchase from $4,000 or more.

Sealy

You’ll save up to $400 on this trusted brand’s Presidents Day event on select adjustable mattress sets. Find $200 off Hybrid Premium mattresses, $100 off Hybrid Performance mattresses, $200 off Ergo Smart Base and Ergo Extend Smart Base and $100 off Ergo Power Bases.

Serta Serta

The mattress giant is keeping it simple for Presidents Day. Just purchase any Serta Arctic mattress by or before Feb. 28 and you’ll receive $200 off.

Simmons

Through February 21, Simmons is offering 10% off any purchase sitewide, including deep deals like the Firm Memory Foam Mattress, now $242.

Sleep Number

Save a whopping 50% on the brand’s Sleep Number 360 ILE Limited Edition Smart Bed, with the queen size now priced at $2,649.50.

Stearns & Foster

Through Feb. 28, the mattress brand will offer savings of up to $800 on select adjustable mattress sets. Find savings of $600 off Lux Estate Hybrid and Reserve mattresses, $400 off Lux Estate mattresses and $200 of Estate mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets, including $300 off ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze mattresses, $100 off Adapt and ProAdapt mattresses, $200 off Ergo Smart Base and Ergo Extend Smart Base and $100 off Ergo Power Bases. The sale runs through Feb. 28.

Tuft & Needle

Save 20% on all mattresses, and 10% off pillows, mattress accessories, duvet inserts and more through Feb. 21.

Vaya

The foam mattress brand is offering $300 off any mattress through Feb. 28.

Zoma Zoma

The mattress for the active lifestyle is offering $150 off any mattress with code WIN150 and 30% off adjustable bed sets through Feb. 28.