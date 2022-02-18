Fridge on the fritz? Dishwasher rusting out? Time for a laundry room upgrade? Presidents Day appliance sales are the perfect place to start, as retailers are offering big savings and can’t-miss deals for the holiday, which takes place Feb. 21 this year.

We found hundreds of dollars off top-rated refrigerators, great savings on microwaves and washers and dryers marked down more than 30%. Ready to start shopping? We rounded up the best Presidents Day appliance sales from 10 retailers to make things extra easy. After all, what better way to celebrate a three-day weekend than with a little guilt-free retail therapy?

Best Buy

At Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale, you’ll save big on appliances, with deals on refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, ranges, cooktops and ovens and freezers and ice makers. Some to note: LG’s French door smart WiFi-enabled refrigerator in stainless steel is now $2,699.99 — that’s $300 off — and features a large bottom freezer, through-door ice dispenser, adjustable shelves and LED interior lighting. You’ll also save $110 on Samsung’s high-efficiency stackable front-load washer, now $699.99. And GE’s mid-size stainless steel microwave is now $99.99, originally $145.99.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Presidents Day sale is taking place now, with up to 70% off select items, including major appliances from $399 through Feb. 21. Deals include Unique Appliances’ classic retro refrigerator (we love it in mint green) that’s on sale for $1,299. Plus, GE’s freestanding gas range in black is now 43% off at $499 and a matching countertop microwave is 11% off at $92.40. Another bargain worth noting: Whynter’s rose gold upright freezer, 31% off at $275.99.

Samsung

Enjoy Presidents Day deals on select appliances now at Samsung. At the top of our list? The Bespoke AirDresser Clothing Care System with steam refresh and a handy mirror finish, now $999, originally $1,599. For those unfamiliar, it’s like having a laundry service in your home: Steam and air relax wrinkles from clothing and get rid of 99% of common bacteria, viruses, dust mites and odor. We also found up to 24% off select dishwashers, including the powerful (and very quiet) StormWash model, now $799, originally $1,049; up to 31% off select refrigerators; up to 33% off select washers and dryers; and much more.

KitchenAid

Through Feb. 23, visit KitchenAid for up to 10% off select major appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, ice makers, microwaves, hoods and more. If a kitchen remodel is on our docket, you may want to check out the brand’s wall-mount, three-speed canopy hood, with electronic glass touch control and power boost, now 10% off at $1,511. Looking for a wine fridge? Consider this undercounter version with a glass door and metal racks that can hold 46 bottles of vino, also 10% off at $2.429. And if your dishwasher needs replacing, you may be interested in this super-quiet model with a handy third rack and fingerprint-resistant finish, 10% off, as well, at $1,124.

Whirlpool

If you’re a fan of the Whirlpool brand, head to the retailer’s website where you’ll find up to 10% off select major appliances now through Feb. 23, including up to $135 off ranges, up to $175 off wall ovens, up to $140 off washers and more. We found an easy-wipe black ceramic glass cooktop for $701 (save $78); an Energy Star-certified dishwasher with a convenient one-hour wash cycle for $566 (save $63); and a steam microwave oven with sensor cooking for $299 (save $100).

AJ Madison

Visit AJ Madison to find up to 30% off thousands of ready-to-ship appliances during the company’s Presidents Day sale. Shop by brand, price and/or color and choose from everything from washer and dryer sets to microwave ovens to refrigerators to dishwashers to air conditioners. High on our wish list: Samsung’s side-by-side washer-dryer set in a pretty champagne finish, now 10% off at $2,060.20; Bertazzoni’s gas range marked down $1,386 to $4,149; and XO’s 24-inch outdoor fridge with tri-color LED interior lighting, 20% off at $1,499. And if you’re looking for a big kitchen overhaul, consider Frigidaire Gallery’s four-piece kitchen appliances package that includes a French-door fridge, gas range, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave for $4.938.30 — saving you $887.

The Home Depot

At The Home Depot, Presidents Day deals can be found through Feb. 23, including up to 30% off select major and small appliances. Samsung’s stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator is 19% off at $1,298; GE’s stainless steel 24-inch dishwasher is 27% off at $498; and Samsung’s WiFi-enabled convection electric range with air fry is 20% off at $798. If you’re in the market for a new washer and dryer, you’ll find LG Electronic’s WashTower laundry center (a front-load washer and dryer combo) marked down 26% to $1,998. And to make life just a little bit easier (and healthier!) air fryers are on sale. We like the Aria 10-quart model that allows you to bake, fry, grill and more with one small appliance. Save 15% and get it for $135.99 during the sale event.

Overstock

Snag up to 70% off during Overstock’s Presidents Day clearance sale, which includes appliances. We found a Zokop single-door chest freezer marked down 15% at $322.99 and a Winflo convertible wall-mount range hood marked down 10% at $233.99, as well as some nifty small appliances. We like the Zenova electric space heater, 15% off at $123.24; the Lefant U 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner great for families with pets, 21% off at $160.64; and the Crane Warm & Cool Mist humidifier that comes with a remote control, now 15% off at $105.74.

Maytag

Now through Feb. 23, select major appliances are on sale at Maytag, including up to $115 off washers and ranges, up to $100 off dryers, up to $105 off top-freezer refrigerators and up to $80 of microwaves. This over-the-range microwave with a stainless steel cavity is now 14% off at $299, and features a charcoal odor filter and easy push-button design. We found 10% off this electric range with steam clean, a warming center, delay bake setting and ceramic glass cooktop, now $764. And this highly rated top-load washer with a deep fill option and quick wash cycle is now 16% off at $754.

Lowe's

Head to Lowe’s for the retailer’s annual Presidents Day sale now through March 2, which includes up to $500 off select appliances, free delivery on appliances priced $299 or more and 12 months of special financing. You’ll also find up to 40% off select bath faucets and showerheads and an additional $25 off select floor care when you spend $299 or more, or $50 off when you spend $399 or more.