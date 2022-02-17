Brutal killing of a mother and son in 1994 is solved through DNA evidence, police say

(CNN) A cold case from 1994 -- the brutal killing of a mother and her son in a Seattle suburb -- has allegedly been solved, according to court documents filed this week.

Jerome Frank Jones, 51, has been charged with the aggravated murders of Stacy Falcon-Dewey, 23, and her 3-year-old son, Jacob Dewey, in Renton, Washington, according to the documents filed Tuesday.

Prosecuting attorney Jessica Berliner says Jones is currently imprisoned for murdering a man in 1995 in California, and online records show he is not eligible for parole in that state until 2030.

"The defendant bound Stacy Falcon-Dewey, beat her, orally raped her and likely shot her child to death in front of her before killing her. The extraordinary violence and cruelty of these murders demonstrates the extreme danger he presents to society," the court documents said.

Vianne Falcon, Falcon-Dewey's mother, told CNN affiliate KING on Wednesday that she was emotionally devastated by the loss of her daughter and grandson.

