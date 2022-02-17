Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

By Jack Bantock, CNN

Updated 11:29 AM ET, Thu February 17, 2022

Gold medal winners Sarah Fillier, Jill Saulnier, Renata Fast and Melodie Daoust of Team Canada celebrate during the medal ceremony after the women&#39;s ice hockey final between Canada and the United States.
(CNN)There were six gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 13 of the Games.
Alpine skiing
    • Women's alpine combined slalom: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland
      Figure skating
        Freestyle skiing
          • Women's ski cross: Sandra Näslund, Sweden
          Ice hockey
          Nordic combined
          • Team large hill/4x5km cross-country relay: Norway
          Speed skating
            • Women's 1,000m: Miho Takagi, Japan
