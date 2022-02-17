'I just feel like a joke': Devastated Mikaela Shiffrin left reeling after third Beijing crash

(CNN) Mikaela Shiffrin's Beijing nightmare continued on Thursday with the US skiing star left reeling from a third did-not-finish (DNF) at the Games.

Shiffrin arrived at the Winter Olympics looking to win a third consecutive gold at a Games, but after crashing out of the alpine combined event, the 26-year-old has incredibly suffered 60% of her career DNF's at the National Alpine Skiing Centre this month.

She had already failed to finish in her favorite disciplines -- the slalom and giant slalom -- earlier in the Games, events that had reaped gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 respectively.

Yet when asked whether her rocky start in Beijing had played on her mind heading into the combined event, an exasperated Shiffrin asserted that she had no intention of skiing safe just to finish.

"It was not actually that much to ask for from myself, and I was starting to do it, and then I was out anyway," Shiffrin said.

Read More