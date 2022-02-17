CNN —

Former President Donald Trump, as well his children Ivanka and Donald Jr., must sit for depositions in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation of their business practices, a New York judge ruled Thursday.

New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron issued his ruling the same day that he held a contentious two-hour hearing over the matter. The Trumps were seeking to quash the subpoenas from Attorney General Letitia James, while she was asking the court to order them to comply.

On several occasions throughout the hearing, the judge expressed skepticism toward the Trumps’ arguments that sitting for testimony in the civil investigation would undermine their constitutional rights.

During Thursday’s hearing, Trump’s lawyers indicated they would appeal an unfavorable decision.

The New York attorney general is looking at whether Trump misled lenders, insurers or others in his and his business’ financial statements. Already, James has alleged numerous “misleading statements and omissions” in tax submissions and financial statements used to obtain loans.

James asked the court to compel compliance with her subpoenas, which also include a request for certain records that she said Trump hasn’t handed over.

