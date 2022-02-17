The health benefits of a random act of kindness

Random Acts of Kindess – Walk a neighbor's dogs for free as often as you can. (It's good for your physical health, too.)
Bake cookies and deliver them to your elderly neighbor, a nursing home, or the nurses and doctors at your local hospital.
A random act of kindness can be as simple as giving someone your place in line.
Volunteer at a soup kitchen on the weekends as often as you can.
Buy supplies for the teachers at your local schools -- even if you don't have kids who go there.
Reach out and Facetime with an old friend or family member you haven't seen in months (or years!).
Volunteer at your local Humane Society or vet's office.
Buy food for your local homeless shelter (but check to see what they need first).
Send letters of appreciation to soldiers stationed around the world.
Volunteer to read to children at your local library or tutor at your nearest elementary school.
Volunteer or donate to animal rescue groups.
Offer free babysitting services for a friend or volunteer at the nearest "Mother's Day Out."
Send several colleagues a note of appreciation. (Sure, you can text them -- but try writing some too, OK?)
Hold an umbrella for a hard-working civil servant. Or just give your umbrella away!