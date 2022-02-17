The Xbox Series S is already the best value in console gaming, offering awesome performance and a massive library of great games. And now that it’s hit its lowest-ever price — complete with a bunch of free goodies — Microsoft’s tiniest console is an absolute no-brainer for anyone that’s been looking to go next-gen.

You can currently get an Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle for $269.99 on eBay. That’s $40 off the Series S retail price, and $83 off the bundle’s total value of $352. We’ve seen the Series S dip to $280 in the past, but this eBay deal is the absolute lowest asking price we’ve seen for Microsoft’s entry-level system.

Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle The cheapest Xbox Series S bundle yet GameStop This $269 Xbox Series S bundle is the cheapest we've seen yet, and includes lots of free digital goodies for Fortnite and Rocket League. $352 $269.99 at eBay

It doesn’t hurt that this deal gets you the Fortnite/Rocket League bundle we first saw on Black Friday, which gets you a bunch of free goodies for both popular games. That includes 1,000 in-game credits for each title, as well as various cosmetic items that will help you stand out when you’re blasting away in Fortnite or playing some intense car-soccer in Rocket League.

If you still haven’t managed to snag a next-gen console or are a PS5 owner tired of missing out on Halo and Forza, we highly recommend jumping on this deal. The Xbox Series S is a great entry point into the latest generation of gaming, packing some seriously impressive performance into the most compact and attractive next-gen box currently available. This machine can run games at up to a silky 120 frames per second at a sharp 1440p resolution, has a solid state drive that kills loading times and boasts a handy Quick Resume feature for easily jumping between multiple games at once.

The Xbox Series S can also play most of the latest blockbusters, including Call of Duty: Vanguard, Guardians of the Galaxy and the much-anticipated Elden Ring. And when you pair it with an Xbox Game Pass subscription — which you can try for as low as $1 — you get instant access to hundreds of games, including all of Microsoft’s top releases like Halo Infinite, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 5.

So what are you giving up at this low price? The Series S can’t play games in 4K like the Xbox Series X or PS5, and its 500GB storage drive will fill up pretty fast. It also lacks a disc drive, so you’ll have to purchase all of your games digitally.

If those aren’t dealbreakers for you, the Series S is an incredibly cost-effective way to play some great games — especially at this discounted bundle price.