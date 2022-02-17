Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best smartwatch for Android users, discounted Athleta activewear and savings on bedding from Riley. All that and more below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

Right now you can snag a Samsung Galaxy 4 Smartwatch for $219.99 at Woot! — the lowest price we’ve seen for the device so far. We named the Galaxy Watch 4 our best Android smartwatch because we loved how it used Google’s Wear OS, allowing us more access to Google’s apps. Also, the redesigned sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4 makes it an excellent fitness tracker that offers more accurate stats. This sale won’t last for long, so add it to your cart ASAP.

From $12.99 at Woot!

Rocketbook Rocketbook

Thanks to this Woot! deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a range of them for as low as $12.99 today only.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Up to 50% off cold-weather gear, plus an extra 30% off with code COLD30

Under Armour Under Armour

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour. Right now, you can get up to 50% off all cold-weather gear for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear, plus an extra 30% off with code COLD30. There are more than 850 items included in the promo, so even in the coldest weather, you’ll be ready to sweat.

The Long Weekend Sale

Sur La Table Sur La Table

If you’re looking to up your game in the kitchen, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Long Weekend Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 50% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from skillets to dish sets, coffee machines and more. Top brands like Nespresso, Le Creuset and more are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchenwares are of excellent quality.

Up to 50% off sale styles

Athleta Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now a wide range of sale styles on the site are up to 50% off for the brand’s Presidents’ Day sale, no code needed. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

More deals to shop

• Make your bed the coziest spot in your house with up to 65% off select Riley Home bedding with code PRES30.

• Blast away dirt and grime with a discounted Greenworks pressure washer, $70 off for one day at Best Buy.

• Don’t sit out these one-day deals on a pair of standing desks from Best Buy — they’re $100 off right now.

• Step over to Woot!, where a range of Under Armour shoes, from sneakers to hiking boots, is on sale today.

• The money you’ll save on this Prana bralette (more than 50% off the list price) from REI will leave you feeling especially zen the next time you hit the mat.

• Catch some zzz’s and some savings at Eight Sleep’s Presidents Day sale, featuring up to $250 off the popular Pod mattress.

• Stock up on gorgeous, already-on-sale basics from Eileen Fisher, now up to 40% off for the long weekend.

• Now’s the time to add some new denim to your wardrobe; Levi’s entire site is 30% off for Presidents Day.

• Start spinning at home with a Finer Form Exercise Bike, now $200 off at Amazon.

• If your workspace could use an upgrade, check out Amazon’s deals on Samsung monitors.

Deals you may have missed

$59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard Amazon

Give your home office an upgrade (and your hands a break) with this deal on the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, our pick for best budget keyboard. It features a split keyboard design, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge — all of which allow for maximum comfort. And right now you can add it to your desk for under $40.

25% off full-price styles with code BLOOM

Kate Spade Kate Spade

Spring is on the way, and a new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest sale. Right now full-price styles at the retailer are 25% off for a limited time with code BLOOM. Just note: This early access promo goes wide to everyone by Thursday, so be sure to scoop up your favorite styles soon.

$849.95 $450.49 with code PREZDAY15 at eBay

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Best Buy

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a refurb Roomba i7+ robotic vacuum at eBay. With its patented premium Three-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Up to 25% off past season styles

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer just discounted a huge selection of gear for up to 25% off, so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on REI Co-op products, Cotopaxi jackets, insulated boots and more — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Presidents’ Day Sale

Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store is offering you early deals on a range of home goods like up to 60% off bedroom furniture, up to 60% off living room seating, area rugs for up to 70% off and so much more. In all, you’ll find deals up to 70% off on everything you’ll need for an early spring home refresh.

$499.99 $399.49 with code PREZDAY15 at eBay

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson

Take an extra 15% off the incredibly powerful yet light Dyson V10 at eBay with code PREZDAY15 for a limited time. The V10 features up to 60 minutes of cord-free power, point-and-shoot hygienic bin emptying and fade-free power, and easily transitions into a handheld vacuum for tough-to-reach spots. It also comes with a crevice tool, docking station, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush, mattress tool and direct drive cleaner head so you can clean any space in your home that needs it.

$129.99 From $90.90 at Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat Amazon

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $90.90 in the Snow colorway — the lowest price we’ve seen in more than a month. Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are. It works without a C-wire in most homes (you can check your system’s compatibility in the mobile app); read more about our budget pick for best smart thermostat here.

$349.95 $299.95 at Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional Grade Amazon

If you’re a fan of juices, smoothies, soups, spreads and even sorbets, this discounted appliance should be added to your kitchen arsenal ASAP. Amazon is mixing things up with a deal on an Explorian Series blender (the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year), along with all the necessary accessories like additional full-size containers. This particular 48-ounce model has a low profile, so it can easily fit in cabinets, and it’s ideal for blending medium to large batches. With Vitamix’s variable speed control, adjust the speed with a simple dial to create various textures while stainless steel blades and a high-performance motor pulverize any food in their path.

$10 voucher with purchase

Adidas Gift Card Adidas

Whether you’re in need of a last-minute gift that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now, when you buy a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand, you’ll get an additional voucher for $10 off in your email, which means you’re essentially getting a $50 card for $40.

$39.99 $28.88 at Amazon

Wyze Smart Scale Amazon

The Wyze Smart Scale, our pick for best smart scale, knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $28.88 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health and Google Fit to track your measurements. Read more in our full review here.

Presidents’ Day Sale

The Home Depot The Home Depot

The long weekend has arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Presidents’ Day sale, shoppers save big on thousands of items necessary to finish out winter and usher in spring, including mattresses, furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding and bath linens — plus lots of discounted appliances. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home space.

$249 $174.98 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Some of our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back at a great price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $174.98 (that’s 1 cent less than the previous offer we wrote about). A deal like this is likely to sell out fast, though, so be sure to shop soon.

Presidents’ Day Sale

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start the new year off with a new mattress. Casper is offering up to $595 off select mattresses, plus 10% off everything else, during the Presidents’ Day Sale. Use code PRESDAY22 to score savings on previous versions of the brand’s coveted mattresses, along with sheet sets, coverlets, pillows and blankets. Even a few bed frames and sleep masks are marked down.

$449.95 $422.95 at Amazon

Vitamix Venturist V1200 Vitamix

Blend up meals and smoothies like a pro with our pick for best luxury blender from Vitamix, featuring a 64-ounce container perfect for making large or medium batches. You can fine-tune both the texture of your food and the speed with which you blend, all while having the power of wireless connectivity that can automatically adjust your blending time. You’ll also get a self-detect blending cup to help you make smaller batches you can take on the go. Though this blender is pre-owned, it has been carefully inspected for defects and professionally cleaned so it’s just like new.

$59.07 $43.07 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 300-Pack AAA Batteries Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a 300-pack of Amazon Basics AAA batteries — they’re usually upwards of $60, but for now, they’re closer to $40. That’s certainly enough batteries to ensure you’ll be powered up for a good long time.

$14.95 From $9.84 at Amazon

Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale Amazon

A scale is perhaps the most forgotten kitchen essential, but right now, you can snag our top kitchen scale pick for less than usual to ensure all your future measurements are as precise as can be. The Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale performed best in our extensive test; it was simple, accurate and could even handle wide bowls thanks to ample surface area. Read more here.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon

Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now Woot! has a Switch in stock and on sale. Prime members can snag one for just $279.99 from the site; that’s $20 off the MSRP. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal likely won’t last long.