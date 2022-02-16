Glowing clouds surround an exploded star in NASA mission's stunning first image

(CNN) A new pair of X-ray eyes on the universe is allowing us to see extreme objects like never before.

Just over two months after launching to space, NASA's newest explorer --- the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE -- shared its very first images.

And they are stunning. The images offer a glimpse of Cassiopeia A, the famous remnant of a supernova, or exploding star.

Glowing purple gas clouds can be seen around the remains of the star. These clouds were created when shock waves from the explosion heated surrounding gas to incredibly high temperatures, accelerating high energy particles called cosmic rays.

"The IXPE image of Cassiopeia A is bellissima, and we look forward to analyzing the polarimetry data to learn even more about this supernova remnant," said Paolo Soffitta, the Italian principal investigator for IXPE at the National Institute of Astrophysics in Rome, in a statement.

