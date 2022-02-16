Video showing police breaking up a fight between a Black teen and a White teen in a New Jersey mall prompts outrage

(CNN) A video showing police officers breaking up a fight between a Black teenager and a White teenager at a New Jersey mall has prompted outrage over the police response.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday that the "appearance of what is racially disparate treatment is deeply, deeply disturbing."

One video of the incident reviewed by CNN shows the boys arguing before the White teenager points his finger at the Black teenager's face, and the Black teenager pushes the White teenager's hand back. The White teenager pushes the Black teenager, who begins to throw punches at the other boy. The White teenager punches back.

The Black teenager ends up on the ground. Two Bridgewater Township police officers arrive and separate the two boys.

The Black teenager begins to get up and is pinned to the ground by one officer and rolled on to his stomach, with his hands behind his back. The other officer pushes the White teenager onto a nearby couch and then assists in handcuffing the Black teenager. Eventually, officers stand the handcuffed Black teenager up.

