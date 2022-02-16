Two Texas deputies injured after responding to call that ended in a shootout, with the suspect dead

(CNN) Two Harris County, Texas, deputies are recovering after being shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect at a Houston-area home, officials said.

The suspect was killed, said Edison Toquica, chief deputy for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, at a news conference Tuesday night.

Both deputies were shot in a leg and one was also grazed in the head and left ear, Toquica said.

The deputies are "very lucky to be alive," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting began as the deputies were responding to a call of shots fired at a home around 8 p.m.

Read More