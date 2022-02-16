Mississippi prison inmate captured after running out of gas during escape, officials say

(CNN) A convicted murderer who escaped from a Mississippi prison Saturday was captured Tuesday after he ran out of gas, according to prison officials.

Michael Wilson was captured by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department after escaping from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, Burl Cain, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police captured Wilson after the 2007 blue Buick LeSabre he allegedly carjacked ran out of gas.

Wilson initially fled the prison foot after being mistakenly held in minimum security custody instead of the maximum security, Cain said.

The fugitive hopped over a 12-foot razor wire fence early Saturday morning and cut himself in the process. He then solicited an ambulance and "told the guy there that he was an FBI agent, and he wrecked his motorcycle, and he was bleeding," Cain said. He was then transported to a hospital.

