(CNN) On a 1,000-foot cargo ship in the middle of the ocean, the 19-year-old student felt trapped. Trapped by the crew member she said sexually harassed and groped her, and trapped by the academy that sent her there.

She still had at least 40 more days at sea. If she left the ship before completing "Sea Year," a mandatory training program at the US Merchant Marine Academy where students are placed on commercial or government ships to gain "self-reliance," she risked derailing her graduation and worried she would be shut out of a career in the shipping industry.

She also knew it would be impossible to stay anonymous if she decided to come forward because she was the only female student on the ship, and returning to campus early would be a dead giveaway. If her predominately male classmates and teachers found out she reported something that could hurt the elite academy's reputation and put the coveted tradition of Sea Year in jeopardy, she thought to herself, she would be blamed -- or not believed -- and the rest of her time on campus would be torturous.

On top of all that, she had been drinking when the crew member touched her, and even though it was a single beer, she worried the school could use that to undermine her report and kick her out for violating the academy's strict alcohol policy. The government covers the cost of tuition at the academy, and she feared she could owe hundreds of thousands of dollars if she were expelled or tried to leave.

So she stayed silent.

The woman, who graduated in 2016 and went on to work in the military, received permission from her supervisors to share her experience with CNN anonymously. She is hoping to become an attorney to represent sexual assault victims in the maritime industry.

Located on the north shore of Long Island in Kings Point, New York, the US Merchant Marine Academy is one of the country's five federal service academies.

She and others in the school community told reporters that sexual assault and harassment are disturbingly common at the academy, but a culture of fear has silenced victims for years. They spoke out in the wake of an explosive account from a current student who wrote that she was raped at sea in 2019 by her supervisor. As her allegations spread throughout the maritime industry and federal government last fall, lawmakers slammed the academy for failing to keep students safe. Government officials then temporarily suspended Sea Year and rolled out new safety measures for ship operators and the academy.

But this is not the first time the academy has promised to better protect students, and government data reveals how rarely alleged assailants have been held accountable both on campus and at sea, despite previous reforms. A CNN review of school policies, meanwhile, shows that victims still face significant barriers to reporting sexual assault and could jeopardize their education and careers by coming forward.

Fierce loyalty

Founded during World War II, the prestigious Merchant Marine Academy sits on the north shore of Long Island in Kings Point, New York, directly across the sound from New York City.

While less widely known than some of its counterparts such as West Point and the Naval Academy, it is one of the country's five federal service academies and the training ground for future military officers, ship engineers and captains aboard the country's fleet of government and commercial vessels transporting cargo and passengers around the world.

Merchant mariners are not part of the military, but they can be called on during wartime or following natural disasters. They delivered millions of tons of cargo to support troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, for example, and assisted in the aftermath of 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy.

The academy admitted a record number of female students to the class of 2023.

Women were first admitted to the school in 1974, and the number of female students has been increasing over the years, to a record of 74, or just over 26%, in the class of 2023. But the school's own reports and surveys show how difficult it is for female students to speak up when they routinely face misogyny, discrimination and abuse.

Even when they do, academy and government data show how rare repercussions are.

Only one merchant mariner has had his credential suspended or revoked for sexual misconduct involving an academy student at sea in the past five years, the Coast Guard said. In that case, the crew member was accused of sexually harassing and groping a female deck cadet and his credential was suspended for three months as part of a settlement agreement.

Of the 22 official reports of sexual assault received by the academy between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years, the most recent data available, four resulted in investigations at the school level. When alleged assaults occur on commercial ships during Sea Year, the school doesn't have the authority to investigate unless both people involved were students, meaning it is typically up to the shipping company or the Coast Guard to pursue investigations and take any action. Government officials said they are aware of only one criminal prosecution of a sexual assault case involving a student at the academy and it was more than two decades ago.

And the official reports of sexual misconduct are just a fraction of the incidents that occur. When permitted to be anonymous in a 2018 survey, less than half of those who said they experienced unwanted sexual contact during the academic year said they officially reported the incidents.

"There is a toxic culture," said an academy employee, who requested anonymity to talk freely about student allegations. The employee told CNN that in the last year alone, seven current students said they were sexually harassed during Sea Year. None of them made formal reports. "They don't want to betray the academy and hurt their careers ... you're almost trapped. You're getting a great education, but there is an air of indentured servitude."

'They just don't trust anybody'

Amid the historic buildings scattered across the 82-acre campus sits an old gray house, right next to the running track and an outdoor gym where students go in large groups to lift weights and socialize.

This is where academy officials took Michelle Underwood and told her she would be living when she was hired to head up the school's sexual assault prevention efforts in 2017.

The school publicizes that the sexual assault response coordinator "lives on campus and is available 24/7 should anyone need assistance with reporting a sexual assault." But Underwood knew as soon as she carted her luggage into the house that its high visibility would make it likely no student reporting misconduct would seek her out there.

"This is like a bad, bad dream," Underwood remembers thinking upon seeing the location of her residence. "I complained and said I really think this is prohibitive, a barrier from coming to talk to me."

She started working at the school not long after the infamous "Sea Year Stand Down" of 2016. That was the first time the academy suspended the sea training program amid reports of sexual assault and harassment at higher levels than any other federal service academy -- prompting media coverage about the academy's failures and specific sexual misconduct allegations . Before reinstating the program the following year, officials pledged to implement changes reflecting a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and harassment.

Given the increased scrutiny, Underwood assumed the academy would be truly committed to creating a safer place for students, but she said it soon became clear this was not the case.

Instead of seeking advice and opinions from outside experts to help the academy improve its policies, she said the school only worried about protecting its reputation -- denying her the resources and staffing she needed and turning down recommendations she made such as auditing ships during Sea Year to make sure students felt safe.

The office where she and other victim advocates worked sits in a highly trafficked location in the middle of campus as well. And while students can also either call a 24-hour phone line to make reports or request a meeting in their barracks, Underwood said the prospect of her walking down the hallway and arriving at a victim's door was just as mortifying. As a result, she resorted to finding a dark alley off campus where she would walk at night with the few students who did come to her to talk.

"They just perpetually created roadblocks for creating safe space," said Underwood, who resigned in 2019. She filed two complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, one for a hostile workplace and one for retaliation after making the first complaint.

Both were substantiated, she said. The academy declined to comment.

The accidental advocate

An academy graduate and merchant mariner himself, 39-year-old Ryan Melogy never imagined he would become a one-man watchdog for the maritime industry.

But that's what happened. From his studio apartment in Los Angeles and even while working on a ship, he has spent the past two years battling the federal government for information about sexual misconduct at sea.

As he posted updates, memes and criticism of the academy and the Coast Guard on social media and his blog, he gained a following and began hearing from mariners all around the world. Some blasted him for scaring women away from the industry, while others rallied behind his mission.

Ryan Melogy published the explosive account from Midshipman X, who wrote she was raped by her supervisor during Sea Year.

Then, one day in early September last year, he received a message from a current student at the US Merchant Marine Academy. The woman wrote, in painstaking detail, how she was repeatedly sexually harassed and eventually raped at sea by her boss in 2019 when she was 19 years old. She described waking up to find blood on her sheets after being pressured to take repeated shots of alcohol the previous night, and said that since returning to campus, she learned of nine other female students at the academy who said they had also been raped during their Sea Year.

At the end of her message to Melogy she wrote, "You can publish this."

Under the pseudonym "Midshipman X," Melogy posted the woman's account , which would go on to spark the current reckoning inside the academy and industry.

Melogy knew firsthand the consequences of reporting sexual assault.

Back in 2015, while working as a second mate aboard a container ship, he reported a senior crew member he said sexually harassed and groped him and two cadets from the Merchant Marine Academy. His alleged assailant continued working on the same ship, however, and the shipping company, Maersk, didn't notify the Coast Guard of the complaint as required by law, according to an agency letter reviewed by CNN. A spokesman for Maersk Line, Limited said that while the company was initially fined for failing to notify the Coast Guard of Melogy's complaint, it appealed and said those charges were dismissed.

When Melogy discovered, years later, that the crew member he accused of misconduct had been promoted, he said he finally decided to take his allegations to the agency himself. The Coast Guard launched a criminal investigation in 2019, finding evidence corroborating Melogy's allegations, records show. Nonetheless, Melogy said, nothing happened to him and more students were sent to train on a ship where the man worked.

The US Maritime Administration, which oversees the academy, did not dispute this claim but said the academy does not assign cadets to vessels where personnel are known to have "outstanding allegations of sexual misconduct against them" and that if this changes while students are already on board, they are removed as soon as possible.

In an effort to hold the federal government -- and perpetrators -- accountable, Melogy started his blog, Maritime Legal Aid & Advocacy and posted about his own case. Soon, he said other students came to him with new allegations and information about the man Melogy said groped him and others. As the evidence mounted, the Coast Guard filed a complaint against the alleged abuser in 2020, seeking to suspend or revoke his mariner credentials. More than six years after coming forward, Melogy is awaiting the final determination. The Coast Guard did not comment on the case.

Much like publishing his own ordeal, Melogy suspected that posting Midshipman X's account would force the academy and the maritime industry to take notice.

And it did.

Maersk Line, Limited said it was "unable to make any findings" in its investigation of Midshipman X's rape allegation.