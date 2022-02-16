Florida wildlife officials are distributing 3,000 pounds of lettuce a day to save starving manatees

(CNN) Florida's manatees -- which are dying at an alarming rate, largely from starvation -- are being treated to tons of lettuce a week as part of a new feeding program that state wildlife officials say is showing signs of success.

An average of 350 manatees a day are now coming to eat the greens being distributed at a temporary field response station in Cape Canaveral, along Florida's east coast, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said Wednesday.

The manatees gather at the temporary feeding ground.

State wildlife officials, along with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and in coordination with Florida Power & Light, set up the temporary feeding ground at the utility's Cape Canaveral Clean Energy Center in Brevard County.

"The energy center is located in the northern Indian River Lagoon and is a critical stop-off point where manatees congregate as they migrate south during the winter," Florida Power & Light wrote in a December news release

