Clement Noel ends rival's fairytale run to win men's slalom gold at Beijing 2022

(CNN) Despite recent form and an indifferent start to the competition, France's Clement Noel clinched victory in the men's slalom at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was left in sixth place after his first run of the final but executed a lightning quick second run to clock a combined total of one minute and 44.09 seconds.

"That was one of the most important races in my career. It's not often that you are able to win a medal in the Olympic Games," he said.

"I knew that I was in shape. My races in January were not good but training here was really good, I was fast.

"This is the best I can do. I have no words to describe it. Olympic champion ... wooh!"

Read More