Veteran Indian singer Bappi Lahiri dies, age 69

New Delhi (CNN) Indian singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri, who lent his talent to Indian cinema for nearly 50 years, died late Tuesday in Mumbai, according to a statement from his doctor. He was 69.

"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and recurrent chest infection," Dr. Deepak Namjoshi from Criticare Hospital in the suburb of Juhu confirmed in a statement to CNN Wednesday.

OSA occurs when the muscles that support the soft tissues in the throat, like the tongue, temporarily relax, narrowing or closing your airway.

He had been hospitalized for 29 days before being discharged on February 15, according to Namjoshi.

"However after a day at home his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 p.m.," Namjoshi said.

