Is Putin creating a pretext for war?

Analysis by Nathan Hodge, CNN

Updated 7:25 PM ET, Wed February 16, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, on Tuesday, February 15.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, on Tuesday, February 15.

Moscow (CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man who likes to keep his options open, and the Ukraine crisis is no exception: As the Kremlin leader signals his willingness to engage on the diplomatic front, he is also bolstering a case for war.

Take the situation in Donbas, the territories in eastern Ukraine partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists. In a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, Putin dropped the "g" word to describe the situation there.
"According to our estimates, what is happening in the Donbas today is genocide," Putin said.
    Scholz pushed back, later telling reporters that Putin was "wrong" to use the term. But those comments were already out in the public realm -- and Putin had stepped up the rhetoric.
      Putin's grievance in the Donbas isn't new. He has spoken repeatedly about what he describes as the violation of the rights of ethnic Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine, and has stated that it is within Russia's rights to intervene militarily to protect them.
        But Putin appears to be making a case for his own version of a "responsibility to protect," however distant the situation in Donbas may be from a Rwanda -- where over 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis, were killed over the course of 100 days in 1994 -- or Srebrenica -- where more than 7,000 mostly Muslim men and boys were slaughtered in 1995.
        Russian buildup continues, but insufficient for full-scale invasion, Ukrainian military intelligence says
        Invoking genocide echoes Russia's false claim that its neighbor, Georgia, committed genocide against civilians in the breakaway republic of South Ossetia in August 2008. During that brief conflict, Russia launched a massive military incursion that pushed deep into Georgian territory, a scenario that worries Western policymakers today when it comes to Ukraine.
          The Investigative Committee, Russia's top law enforcement body, took Putin's comments a step further on Wednesday when it announced it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged evidence of what it called "indiscriminate shelling" of civilians in the Donbas region by Ukrainian forces since 2014.
          In a press release laced with politically charged language, the Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 356 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which covers mistreatment of the civilian population and the use of means and methods prohibited by an international treaty in an armed conflict.
          Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday, February 10.
          Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday, February 10.
          US Army troops walk on the tarmac at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on Wednesday, February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as part of a deployment of several thousand sent to bolster NATO's eastern flank in response to tensions with Russia.
          US Army troops walk on the tarmac at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on Wednesday, February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as part of a deployment of several thousand sent to bolster NATO's eastern flank in response to tensions with Russia.
          A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympic stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 16 to mark a "Day of Unity," an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
          A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympic stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 16 to mark a "Day of Unity," an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
          Children play on old Soviet tanks in front of the the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.
          Children play on old Soviet tanks in front of the the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.
          A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, February 15.
          A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, February 15.
          Travelers wait in line to check in to their departing flights on February 15, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.
          Travelers wait in line to check in to their departing flights on February 15, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.
          A location of Oschadbank, a state-owned bank, is seen in Kyiv on February 15. The websites of Ukraine's defense ministry and army, as well as the interfaces of the country's two largest banks, were hit by cyberattacks, according to Ukrainian government agencies.
          A location of Oschadbank, a state-owned bank, is seen in Kyiv on February 15. The websites of Ukraine's defense ministry and army, as well as the interfaces of the country's two largest banks, were hit by cyberattacks, according to Ukrainian government agencies.
          Ukrainian service members talk at a front-line position in eastern Ukraine on Monday, February 14.
          Ukrainian service members talk at a front-line position in eastern Ukraine on Monday, February 14.
          A woman and child walk underneath a military monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It's on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
          A woman and child walk underneath a military monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It's on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
          F/A-18E and 18F Super Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, an American aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea on February 14. The Truman was on its way to the Middle East in mid-December, but the Pentagon decided to keep it in Europe as tensions began to escalate.