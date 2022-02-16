EU top court paves way to cut billions to Poland and Hungary

Brussels, Belgium The European Union's top court on Wednesday cleared the way to cut billions of euros of funds to Poland and Hungary, whose populist rulers the bloc accuses of violating democratic rights.

There is no appeal against the ruling by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice , which dismissed challenges by Warsaw and Budapest against a new EU sanction that would halt funding to member countries which break European laws.

"Today's judgments confirm that we are on the right track," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, announcing the Brussels-based EU executive would decide how to act in the coming weeks.

At stake are hundreds of billions of euros of funds, the EU's internal cohesion, and its international standing.

Hungary and Poland have long been big beneficiaries of EU funds, which the bloc has poured into the former communist countries to help develop their economies since