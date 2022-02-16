You might not think of socks as a product worthy of much debate. A sock is a sock, right? Wrong! A good sock can keep your feet warmer, comfier and cozier than you’d think, and if you’re on your feet all day, a quality sock can really make a difference.

That’s why us editors pooled our shopping experience together to round up our absolute favorite socks. From the ever-popular Bombas socks to compression socks and even the thick, semi-ugly ones your mom gets from Costco, here are nine of the coziest socks we’ve ever worn.

$32 at Comrad Socks

Comrad Cozy Compression Socks Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I can’t get enough of these fuzzy compression socks this winter. Like, I’m literally wearing them as I write this. They keep me extra warm, and the bright purple pair always cheers me up on gloomy winter days. For anyone on the fence about compression socks, don’t be. They’re made with the lightest level of true graduated compression support and are designed to ease any discomfort or pain without making you feel as if you’ve lost all feeling in your legs. Everyone needs a pair ASAP! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$49.50 at Bombas

Bombas Men’s All-Purpose Performance Quarter Sock, 3-Pack Kai Burkhardt/CNN

I got a big pack of Bombas socks for the holidays and I’m shocked at how big of a difference they make. They’re so soft and supportive; they’re always the first socks I grab out of the drawer. I tried out multiple sizes but love the height of the quarter sock the most. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$15 at Balega

Balega Hidden Comfort Running Socks Balega

Balega is my go-to exercise sock. With its built-in heel tab that prevents slippage, comfortable cushioning and cool breathability, it is the perfect sock for any activity. — Morgan Caramello, editorial intern

Prices vary at Old Navy

Old Navy Cozy Socks Variety 3-Pack for Women Rachel Lubitz/CNN

I have a concerning amount of these fuzzy socks, mostly because they are some of the softest and cheapest out there. I gift them to myself every holiday season and then really whenever they come out with yet another super-cute design. I’ve been wearing these all winter in my boots. From hearts to cats to sloths, I just can’t get enough of them. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$12.50 at Bombas

Bombas Women’s Cushioned No-Show Socks Bombas

It’s not an exaggeration to say that I am genuinely sad when these socks are in the dirty laundry hamper, because it means my feet will be a *little* less comfortable that day. This is ALWAYS the first pair of socks I reach for in my sock drawer, and for good reason. It is the only style of no-show sock that truly stays on all day long AND remains comfortable for hours on end. I love the extra cushion and padding (which feels soft and plush but not too thick), and the shape of these makes them stay put all day long without pulling or hurting under sneakers. Going to purchase another pair of these as soon as I’m done writing this blurb — THAT’S how much I love them! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$9 From $3.99 at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Glitter Socks Rachel Lubitz/CNN

For when I’m feeling fancy, there is no cuter socks than those from & Other Stories. I always ask my mom for a pair or two for my birthday, just because they make me smile. Plus, they’re never not on sale. They’ve even started doing embroidery on some of the pairs, so now I’ve got one with a croissant and another with the Eiffel Tower. Très mignon. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$18 at Nordstrom

Ugg Ribbed Crew Socks Nordstrom

I bought these socks during the half yearly sale, and I cannot wait to wear them this winter! They’re as soft as you’d expect from Ugg but not overly bulky under boots and sneakers. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$48 $38.40 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock Stephanie Griffin/CNN

These socks are *so* buttery soft that I often find myself forgetting they’re on my feet. I especially love them because they come in the most gorgeous neutral hues, and they’re breathable and lightweight, making them the perfect year-round pair of socks. Oh, and they’re also Oprah-approved. Need I say more? — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$59.90 $49.99 at Amazon

Kirkland Signature Outdoor Trail Socks, 6-Pack Kai Burkhardt/CNN

My mom bought me a few pairs of these magical wool socks from Costco over the years and after more than a decade of countless ski trips, hikes and camping adventures, they’re still hanging around. I’ve had at least two pairs of these thick wool socks for as long as I can remember, and I think I’ve only had to throw out one. They’re easily the warmest socks I’ve ever worn, and I wear them around the house all the time despite their hiker-from-the-’80s appearance. Fair warning before you buy 20 pairs, though: They’re really thick, so you might not be able to fit into a tight shoe with them on. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor