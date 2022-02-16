Swimmer dies after being bitten by shark at Sydney beach

(CNN) A swimmer has died after being bitten by a shark at a beach in Sydney, Australia, authorities have said.

New South Wales (NSW) Police said in a statement Wednesday that emergency services were called to Buchan Point, Malabar -- where the Little Bay Beach is located -- at around 4:35 p.m. local time "after receiving a report that a shark attacked a swimmer in the water."

According to the statement, officers who attended the scene, alongside Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW, found "human remains" in the water.

Four ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter with a critical care doctor and paramedic were dispatched to the area, NSW Ambulance told CNN in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene," NSW Ambulance inspector Lucky Phrachanh said.

Read More