Landslides and flooding kill at least 34 in Brazil

(CNN) At least 34 people have been killed after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in Petropolis, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

It is unknown how many people are missing, according to the latest report by the Rio de Janeiro Fire and Civil Defense Department.

The city had more rain in one afternoon than the historical average for all February, according to the Civil Defense of Rio, and the municipality has announced a state of public calamity in Petropolis.

People search for victims of the landslides.

Videos released on social media show images of cars being dragged by strong currents, and records show there were 207 calls to the fire department related to heavy rains.

Claudio Castro, governor of Rio de Janeiro state, traveled to Petropolis and announced that firefighters and public employees from other cities would help to deal with the effects of heavy rains.

