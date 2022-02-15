Cyberattack hits websites of Ukraine defense ministry and armed forces

(CNN) A cyberattack hit the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry and armed forces, and the websites of two Ukrainian banks on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian government agencies' statements.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the hacking incident. "It's too early to attribute" responsibility, Victor Zhora, a deputy chairman at the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) -- who is investigating the incident -- told CNN.

The incident comes as Russia has massed an estimated 130,000 troops close to Ukraine's border, according to two sources familiar with recent assessments, and as US officials warn that a fresh Russian invasion could come at any time. Russia has denied it is planning to invade Ukraine.

SSSCIP identified the incident as a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which floods a website with phony traffic to disrupt access to it. DDoS attacks are relatively cheap and easy to carry out. While they can be disruptive, they do not necessarily require sophistication.

Ukrainian officials were working Tuesday to restore access to the websites of the defense agencies and the banks -- PrivatBank and Oschadbank. CNN journalists in Ukraine reported difficulty accessing the websites Tuesday night.

