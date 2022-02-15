February's snow moon will light up the sky

(CNN) Point your cameras toward the sky as February's full moon, nicknamed the snow moon, will make its appearance from midnight Tuesday to midnight Thursday, according to NASA.

The snow moon will be at its brightest on February 16 at 11:57 a.m. ET, but the best time to view it will be after sunset. As a bonus, the moon will be above the east-northeastern horizon on Wednesday evening, which will place it near Regulus, a bright star.

February's full moon will be generally visible in areas around the world that do not have dense cloud coverage. It will be below the horizon at the South Pole, though, and therefore not viewable from that area, according to Christine Shupla, education and public engagement manager at the Lunar and Planetary Institute.

A large storm system forecast for the central and eastern United States is expected to bring cloud cover, making moongazing difficult Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially for anyone east of the Rockies, according to CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink.

The best places in the US to view the full moon will be portions of the Southwest and California, where clearer skies are expected.