4 teenagers among 8 people in airplane that crashed off North Carolina coast, sheriff's office says

(CNN) Four of the eight people on board an airplane that apparently crashed Sunday off the coast of North Carolina were teenagers, according to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.

The group was scheduled to return to Beaufort, North Carolina, following a hunting trip in Hyde County, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

According to the sheriff's office, the passengers were all from North Carolina. They were pilot Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, and his son, Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, both of Greenville; Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, and Douglas Hunter Parks of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shephard, 15, and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, from Atlantic.

"The Carteret County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families in these extremely difficult times," the statement said.

One body was recovered Monday. The search and rescue efforts continue, Major Jason Wank told CNN Tuesday.

Read More